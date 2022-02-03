Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $41.86

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$41.86 and last traded at C$41.88, with a volume of 87184 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$43.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$47.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$53.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.54%.

In other Enghouse Systems news, Senior Officer Douglas Bryson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$43.49 per share, with a total value of C$43,490.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$695,840.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

