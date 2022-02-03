Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) has received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €15.04 ($16.90).

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($21.35) price target on ENI in a report on Friday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($18.54) price target on ENI in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($19.10) price target on ENI in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($16.85) price target on ENI in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($16.52) target price on ENI in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of ETR:ENI opened at €13.36 ($15.01) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01. ENI has a 12-month low of €8.16 ($9.17) and a 12-month high of €13.46 ($15.12). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of €11.62.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

