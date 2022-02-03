Enjin Coin Achieves Market Cap of $1.42 Billion (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $1.42 billion and approximately $153.74 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enjin Coin coin can now be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00004511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00043702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00113954 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

ENJ is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,696,206 coins. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Enjin Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

