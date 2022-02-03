Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Trading Up 0.1%

Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.51. Approximately 566 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63.

About Enterprise Diversified (OTCMKTS:SYTE)

Enterprise Diversified, Inc engages in the provision of consumer and business-grade internet access; and wholesale managed modem services for downstream internet service provider, web hosting and ancillary services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management Operations, Real Estate Operations, Internet Operations, and Other Operations.

