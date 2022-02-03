Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.81.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EGLX shares. cut their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

NASDAQ EGLX opened at $2.29 on Thursday. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $305.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.10 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 22.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,026,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,326,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,670,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 509.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 586,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

