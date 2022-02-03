EOS (EOS) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.23 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. EOS has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and approximately $261.71 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EOS has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $2.27 or 0.00006174 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000262 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,046,139,952 coins and its circulating supply is 979,553,727 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

