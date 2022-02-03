EOS Force 24-Hour Volume Reaches $71,773.00 (EOSC)

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. EOS Force has a market capitalization of $7.61 million and $71,773.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EOS Force has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS Force coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.89 or 0.00183582 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00029311 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.09 or 0.00376105 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00069344 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00008933 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000206 BTC.

EOS Force Profile

EOS Force (EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce . EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce . The official website for EOS Force is www.eosforce.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

EOS Force Coin Trading

