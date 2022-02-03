Equals Group (LON:EQLS) Shares Up 1.9%

Equals Group plc (LON:EQLS) shot up 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 78.98 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 78.98 ($1.06). 122,936 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,907,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.50 ($1.04).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQLS. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Equals Group from GBX 99 ($1.33) to GBX 106 ($1.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. lifted their target price on Equals Group from GBX 98 ($1.32) to GBX 99 ($1.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 69.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of £141.64 million and a P/E ratio of -28.21.

Equals Group plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides foreign exchange payment services and banking services to private clients and corporations through prepaid currency cards, travel cash, international money transfers, and current accounts in the United Kingdom. It operates a platform that enables personal and business customers to make payments in a range of currencies, and across a range of products through an integrated system.

