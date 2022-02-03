Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $295.73.

EFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of EFX opened at $245.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.79 and a 200-day moving average of $267.98. Equifax has a one year low of $161.87 and a one year high of $300.11. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 1,514.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

