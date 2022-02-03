Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $9,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EQNR shares. Danske downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

NYSE EQNR opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

