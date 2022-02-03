Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.83.

EQX has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Equinox Gold to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Desjardins downgraded Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of TSE EQX traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.36. The stock had a trading volume of 313,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,012. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.99 and a 1-year high of C$13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.74.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$308.66 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

