Equitable (EQH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Equitable to post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect Equitable to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Equitable stock opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.58. Equitable has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $36.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $42,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,144 shares of company stock worth $2,570,288 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Equitable stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 56.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,383,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 862,470 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Equitable worth $72,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

