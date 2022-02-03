Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $109.37

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$109.37 and traded as low as C$69.77. Equitable Group shares last traded at C$70.04, with a volume of 55,015 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQB shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$89.81.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$71.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$109.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$2.11. The business had revenue of C$162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitable Group Inc. will post 8.8700006 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equitable Group news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.20, for a total value of C$32,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,807,508.80. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,900 shares of company stock worth $1,024,580.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

