Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Starbucks Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Starbucks in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.62.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $97.73 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $93.79 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Starbucks by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 7,075.0% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

