Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Short Interest Update

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 9,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 353,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 191,634 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 823,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after buying an additional 23,040 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 200,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 119,448 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 135,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 1,033.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 587,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 535,745 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

ETRN stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.35. 601,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,465,012. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $342.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.51 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.