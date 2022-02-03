Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.43.
Several equities analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Citigroup cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.
NYSE ELS opened at $79.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.96. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.63. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $88.70.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.
Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader
Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.