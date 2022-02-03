Eric Pauwels Sells 367 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) insider Eric Pauwels sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $14,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric Pauwels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, Eric Pauwels sold 359 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $14,112.29.

NASDAQ:PTCT traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.96. 578,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,856. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.56. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $66.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTCT. Bank of America lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,573,000 after acquiring an additional 309,160 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

