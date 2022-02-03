Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Rating Increased to Buy at Barclays

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a C$21.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cormark cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.71.

TSE:ERO traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 137,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,850. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.96. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$15.01 and a one year high of C$29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$140.77 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 2.6600001 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

