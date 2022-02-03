ETNA Network Price Down 22.2% Over Last Week (ETNA)

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One ETNA Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges. ETNA Network has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $175,944.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ETNA Network has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00050738 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.95 or 0.07181682 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00055440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,105.87 or 0.99995413 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007076 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00054748 BTC.

ETNA Network Coin Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

Buying and Selling ETNA Network

