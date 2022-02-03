Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $131.01

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $131.01 and last traded at $131.01, with a volume of 18809 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.04.

Several research firms recently commented on ETSY. Wedbush increased their price target on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Etsy from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.62.

Get Etsy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.52 and a 200-day moving average of $215.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total value of $1,052,798.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $587,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,924 shares of company stock worth $56,531,131. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 19.4% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 62.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 289,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,615,000 after purchasing an additional 110,996 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Etsy by 36.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,797 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 69.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 238,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,172,000 after purchasing an additional 97,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Etsy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.