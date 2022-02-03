Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Euronet Worldwide to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $138.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.06 and a 200-day moving average of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $167.71.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.17.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.95 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euronet Worldwide stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

