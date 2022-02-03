Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EUXTF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Euronext in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Euronext in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Euronext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Euronext alerts:

OTCMKTS:EUXTF traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 706. Euronext has a one year low of $93.85 and a one year high of $121.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.67 and its 200-day moving average is $108.34.

Euronext NV engages in the operation of equity, fixed income securities and derivatives markets in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo, and Paris. Its businesses include listing, cash trading, derivatives trading, FX spot trading, market data and indices, clearing, and market solutions and other.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.