EvenCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $169,082.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $53,452.08 and approximately $169,082.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.59 or 0.00363519 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000121 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006583 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000920 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $458.36 or 0.01219925 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.