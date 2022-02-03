Everex (EVX) Price Hits $0.0396 on Exchanges

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Everex has a market capitalization of $898,379.66 and approximately $14,087.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everex has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. One Everex coin can currently be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00043071 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00114875 BTC.

About Everex

Everex (CRYPTO:EVX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Everex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

