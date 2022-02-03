Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,673 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.25% of Evergy worth $35,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,196,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Evergy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 73,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder bought 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $449,100.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 132,320 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,196 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVRG opened at $66.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.47. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

