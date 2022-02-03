Everipedia (IQ) Price Hits $0.0095 on Exchanges

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $94.78 million and $7.51 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00050452 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,664.78 or 0.07140588 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00055380 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,177.54 or 0.99621495 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00054455 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,442,026 coins. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

