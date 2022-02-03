Evo Acquisition (NASDAQ:EVOJU) Trading 0.1% Higher

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. 24,827 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 13,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95.

Get Evo Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Evo Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Evo Acquisition by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Evo Acquisition by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 299,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 92,648 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Evo Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Evo Acquisition by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 81,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Evo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.