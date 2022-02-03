Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 851,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AQUA shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,664,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,163 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,816,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,912,000 after purchasing an additional 326,813 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,161,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,756,000 after acquiring an additional 105,071 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,134,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,739,000 after acquiring an additional 87,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 19.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,879,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,151,000 after acquiring an additional 463,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.99. 7,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,971. Evoqua Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.17, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

