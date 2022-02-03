ExclusiveCoin Price Reaches $0.0524 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0524 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $306,350.47 and approximately $331.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007428 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000244 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001162 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.