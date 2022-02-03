Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $66.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EXC. Mizuho initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $42.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.71. Exelon has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelon news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,708 shares of company stock worth $18,348,908. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 17.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933,198 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth $128,004,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,292 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth $86,010,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2,084.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,495,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

