Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 810,378 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 9,918,146 shares.The stock last traded at $43.25 and had previously closed at $42.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Exelon alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average of $51.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 340,708 shares of company stock valued at $18,348,908. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the second quarter worth $200,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Exelon by 6.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Exelon by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,156,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,562,000 after acquiring an additional 98,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.