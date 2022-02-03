ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 871.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,159,000 after purchasing an additional 350,880 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,841,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,653,000 after buying an additional 266,227 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in ExlService by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,320,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ExlService by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 270,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,703,000 after buying an additional 99,982 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXLS stock opened at $121.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ExlService has a 12 month low of $77.76 and a 12 month high of $146.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.26.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.55 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ExlService will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

