Exosis Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, Exosis has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Exosis coin can now be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $9,373.21 and $6.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,318.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,687.26 or 0.07200828 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.70 or 0.00293961 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.12 or 0.00745244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00011062 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00074088 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00009773 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.89 or 0.00398964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00240273 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

