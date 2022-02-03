Expedia Group (EXPE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts expect Expedia Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EXPE stock opened at $185.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $136.77 and a 52-week high of $191.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.12.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.23, for a total value of $440,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total value of $2,771,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 136,044 shares of company stock valued at $25,235,133 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.57.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

