Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $114.28 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $90.03 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.87.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 23.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,728,000 after purchasing an additional 31,461 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 86,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 45.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

