Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Short Interest Up 24.8% in January

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,700 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the December 31st total of 491,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $341,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,953 shares of company stock valued at $476,775. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Exponent by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Exponent by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 370.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

EXPO stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.05. 1,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 0.49. Exponent has a 52 week low of $85.39 and a 52 week high of $127.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.44.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

