Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s Largest Position

Holowesko Partners Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 350,200 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 9.8% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $26,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.77. The stock had a trading volume of 629,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,763,918. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $337.71 billion, a PE ratio of -57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $81.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.67.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.74.

In other Exxon Mobil news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,400 shares of company stock worth $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

