F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CMO Mika Yamamoto Sells 1,773 Shares

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $367,454.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

F5 Networks stock traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $205.97. The company had a trading volume of 24,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.38 and its 200-day moving average is $215.35. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.34 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $278.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in F5 Networks by 64.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 41.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

