F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Chad Michael Whalen Sells 251 Shares

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $52,019.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Chad Michael Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get F5 Networks alerts:

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,892 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.39, for a total value of $430,221.88.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,898 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total value of $437,128.38.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,867 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $416,602.38.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded down $3.21 on Thursday, hitting $205.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.34 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.12.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.11. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $687.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,441 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $635,587,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,910,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $543,278,000 after purchasing an additional 64,773 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $399,271,000 after purchasing an additional 177,614 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $220,276,000 after acquiring an additional 37,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,432,000 after acquiring an additional 29,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on F5 Networks from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on F5 Networks from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on F5 Networks from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.69.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.