FairGame (FAIR) Trading Up 152% Over Last Week

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 3rd. FairGame has a total market cap of $9.40 million and $8.74 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FairGame has traded 152% higher against the US dollar. One FairGame coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001577 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004362 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00058337 BTC.

FairGame Coin Profile

FairGame (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FairGame is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars.

