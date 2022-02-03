Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Stock Position Raised by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,450 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 3.52% of Farmer Bros. worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FARM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the second quarter worth $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the third quarter worth $85,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the third quarter worth $98,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 47.7% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FARM opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $113.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 28.99% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $108.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Farmer Bros. news, CFO Scott Ray Drake acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Deverl Maserang II acquired 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,098.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 46,600 shares of company stock worth $299,448. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.