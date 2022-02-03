Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG) were down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.49 and last traded at $24.49. Approximately 425 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.66.

About Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG)

Farmers & Merchants Bancshares, Inc (Maryland) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts for local consumers. The firm also provides credit and deposit services for small to medium size businesses and the agricultural community.

