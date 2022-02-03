Farmers National Banc Corp. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on FMNB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

FMNB opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average is $17.05. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

In related news, Director Edward Muransky bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.58 per share, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,209 shares of company stock valued at $375,356. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMNB. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,052,000 after buying an additional 21,570 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 1,953.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 341,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 325,303 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 369,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

