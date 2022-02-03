Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Short Interest Up 23.2% in January

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 519,100 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the December 31st total of 421,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FPI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth $5,789,000. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in Farmland Partners by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 391,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 233,786 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $2,441,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $1,671,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Farmland Partners by 247.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 130,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FPI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,362. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.87 million, a PE ratio of -35.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FPI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

