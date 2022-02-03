Fatcoin (FAT) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last Week

Fatcoin (CURRENCY:FAT) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Fatcoin has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Fatcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. Fatcoin has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $7,259.00 worth of Fatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00043381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00114833 BTC.

Fatcoin Profile

FAT is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Fatcoin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,655,308 coins. The official website for Fatcoin is www.fatbtc.com . The Reddit community for Fatcoin is /r/Fatbtc . Fatcoin’s official Twitter account is @fatbtc

According to CryptoCompare, “FatBTC is a centralized cryptocurrency exchange located in Seychelles, established in the year 2014. It accepts both withdrawals and deposits in Fiat using CNY, the most active trading pair on FatBTC exchange is ETH/BTC. The Fatcoin (FAT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the internal currency of the FatBTC Exchange. “

