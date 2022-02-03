Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Acquired by Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 419.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,515 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,180,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $381,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,593,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 61.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 38,091 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 583,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FATE stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.44. The company had a trading volume of 13,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,644. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average is $62.29. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FATE shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.38.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,206,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,191,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,325,237. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

