Fear Market Capitalization Tops $3.58 Million (FEAR)

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last week, Fear has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Fear has a total market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $172,021.00 worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fear alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00043071 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00114875 BTC.

About Fear

FEAR is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.