Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) PT Lowered to $277.00 at UBS Group

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $305.00 to $277.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RACE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.55.

RACE traded down $8.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $229.65. 10,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.73. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. Ferrari has a one year low of $183.82 and a one year high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Amundi bought a new position in Ferrari in the second quarter valued at $236,014,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $297,543,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ferrari in the third quarter valued at $178,959,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ferrari by 1,678.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 706,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,566,000 after acquiring an additional 666,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 19.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,341,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,788,000 after acquiring an additional 381,095 shares during the last quarter. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

