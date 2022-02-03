FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the December 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 14.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 538,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 27,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,021,000. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OPFI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 676 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,609. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34. FG New America Acquisition has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $11.60.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.66 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FG New America Acquisition will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FG New America Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FG New America Acquisition currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

