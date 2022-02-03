Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases 1,987 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

NYSE ICE opened at $129.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $607,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,872 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,558 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.44.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.